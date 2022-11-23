Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hillenbrand in a report issued on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hillenbrand’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Hillenbrand Price Performance
Hillenbrand Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.
Hillenbrand Company Profile
Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hillenbrand (HI)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.