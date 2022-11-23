HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 14.9%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) traded down 14.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. 1,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 119,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

HilleVax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 34.77, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.