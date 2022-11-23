Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of HIMX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.91. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 748,145 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

