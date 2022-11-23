Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.
Shares of HIMX opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.91. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
