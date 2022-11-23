Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 8,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,422,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $454,401. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,935,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

