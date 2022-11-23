Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.75

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 6.59%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

