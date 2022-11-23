holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0769 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. holoride has a market cap of $30.22 million and $223,915.82 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.66 or 0.07066757 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00076743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001424 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.07704571 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $224,585.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars.

