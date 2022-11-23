Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) CEO George Koutsaftes Sells 5,420 Shares

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.76. 2,514,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,319. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.56. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $6,815,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,088 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $21,386,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

