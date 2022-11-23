HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.93.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

HP stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,828,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,234,577. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in HP by 126.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in HP by 174.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

