HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP Stock Up 0.8 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in HP by 126.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in HP by 174.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

