HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 13,828,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,577. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HP by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in HP by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in HP by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

