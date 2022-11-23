HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 7%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $293.86 and last traded at $291.63. Approximately 19,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 979,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.09.

HubSpot Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

