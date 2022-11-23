Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.22

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.22 and traded as low as $21.30. Hudson Global shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 25,950 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.