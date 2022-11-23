Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.22

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.22 and traded as low as $21.30. Hudson Global shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 25,950 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

