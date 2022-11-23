Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.34% of Humana worth $3,161,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after buying an additional 201,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $484.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Humana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.