Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Lifted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $530.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

