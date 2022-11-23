Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives $355.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNTIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.67) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Investec raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Hunting Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Hunting has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.26.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

