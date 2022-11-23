iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 206,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $427,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDO opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

