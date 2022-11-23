ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 344,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,310,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 343,059 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $363,000.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. 31,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ICL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.