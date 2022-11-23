IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $62.58

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.58 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 61.60 ($0.73). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 62.40 ($0.74), with a volume of 156,236 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6,400.00.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

