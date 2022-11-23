Immutable X (IMX) Price Up 5.7% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $244.90 million and $12.17 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002598 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.18 or 0.08627305 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00467993 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.89 or 0.28728985 BTC.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
