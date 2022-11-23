Innate Pharma S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.16) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Innate Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innate Pharma

NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.21 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innate Pharma by 156.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,335 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.