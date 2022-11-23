Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.65

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.65 and last traded at $111.07, with a volume of 52661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 557.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Innospec in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.