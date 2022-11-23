Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 51,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 57,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter.

