Insider Buying: Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Purchases 13,300 Shares of Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $99,617.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,542,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,004,493.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $25,184.00.

RANI stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 1,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,295. The company has a market capitalization of $404.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RANI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

