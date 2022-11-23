Insider Selling: Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) COO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $717.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.84. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 933.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 743,371 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian by 665.8% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hawaiian by 13.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

