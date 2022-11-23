Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hilltop Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 159,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,064. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

