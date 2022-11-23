Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells 7,154 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.58. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insmed Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

