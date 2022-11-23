Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells 3,777 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $268.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in ResMed by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in ResMed by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ResMed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.