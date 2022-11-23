Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $992,573.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.

NASDAQ UPST traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 2,922,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,396,887. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -184.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

