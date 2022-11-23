Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Announces GBX 0.21 Dividend

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:IHC opened at GBX 84.14 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Inspiration Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 133 ($1.57). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market cap of £57.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2,112.50.

Inspiration Healthcare Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides neonatal intensive care products, such as inspiration air/oxygen blenders; Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming to monitor the infant's temperature for every 2 seconds and making minute changes to the cooling fluid to ensure that the infant's temperature remains stable; LifeStart, a neonatal bedside resuscitation unit; and Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the initial stabilization and resuscitation of infants.

