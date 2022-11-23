Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 654,059 shares.The stock last traded at $54.12 and had previously closed at $53.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after acquiring an additional 189,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,216,174 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,931,000 after buying an additional 108,831 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,395,000 after buying an additional 128,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

