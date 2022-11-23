Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 654,059 shares.The stock last traded at $54.12 and had previously closed at $53.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.
Integra LifeSciences Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Company Profile
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.