International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.41 and last traded at $44.51. Approximately 8,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

Specifically, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,999 shares of company stock worth $6,191,027. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSW. TheStreet upgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

International Seaways Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. On average, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $17,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter worth about $6,079,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

