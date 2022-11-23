Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.11.

INTU traded up $6.24 on Wednesday, hitting $398.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,847. The firm has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $697.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

