Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 670,328 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Intuit worth $570,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.80. 28,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,847. The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $400.58 and its 200-day moving average is $409.89. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $697.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.11.

In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

