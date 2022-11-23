Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.99 and last traded at $87.94. 65,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 111,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.67.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.