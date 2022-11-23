Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 49,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 123,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.