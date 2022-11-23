Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,620 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.44. The company had a trading volume of 988,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,690,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

