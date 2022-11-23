Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 36.5% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.75. The company had a trading volume of 960,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,690,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.69 and its 200 day moving average is $292.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

