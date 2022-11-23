Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Trading 41% Higher

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) rose 41% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Investec Group Trading Up 0.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.
About Investec Group
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investec Group (ITCFY)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.