Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Trading 41% Higher

Shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Rating) rose 41% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Investec Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

