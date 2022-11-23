Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD):

11/14/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

11/3/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho to $17.00.

10/12/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $17.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,333. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

