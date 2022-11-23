IOTA Trading Down 0.1% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $604.24 million and $13.34 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002108 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013034 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000148 BTC.
IOTA Profile
IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
