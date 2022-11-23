IQE (LON:IQE) PT Raised to GBX 60

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.53) to GBX 60 ($0.71) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s previous close.

IQE Price Performance

Shares of IQE traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 50.20 ($0.59). 713,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,586. The stock has a market cap of £403.99 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.30. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 27.53 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.90 ($0.60).

Get IQE alerts:

IQE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.