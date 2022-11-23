iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Raised to $2.70

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 623,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 57,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

