Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 85.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

