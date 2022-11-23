iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Trimmed by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,698,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,143,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,336,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 39,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,849. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.13.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

