iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.9% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,762,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,598,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,957,000.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.67. 717,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38.

