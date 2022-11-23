iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lifted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $603,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.17. 215,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,921,476. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.40.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

