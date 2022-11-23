IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.60. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 119,684 shares.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 9.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

