J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker updated its FY23 guidance to $8.35-8.75 EPS.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

