J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $209.46

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.46 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 217.70 ($2.57). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 216.70 ($2.56), with a volume of 3,156,453 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.31) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.48) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.83) to GBX 161 ($1.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.20 ($2.84).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

In other news, insider Jo Bertram purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($19,770.60).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

