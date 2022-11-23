Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of J traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,448. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,980.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 277,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after buying an additional 264,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

